The NBA is hoping to vax everyone in the league, but officials are also coming to fear a coalition of unvaccinated players, including Kyrie Irving, who is refusing the vaccine, according to Rolling Stone.

The left is labeling some of these players as “conspiracy theorists” for refusing to take the vaccine.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the league is worried that players who are resisting the vaccine, such as Irving and Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac,will band together and resist the efforts to fully vaccinate the whole league.

Kyrie’s aunt recently said that players could start skipping home games to protest the league’s vaccine policies.

“There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way,” she said. “It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

She went on to add that Kyrie is not looking for a religious exemption. “It’s not religious-based, it’s morals based,” she said. “You may have to sit on the sideline, you might not have to be in the arena during this. If it’s that freaking important to get a vaccine that, hell, it’s still not preventing COVID, then I’d rather them working it out that way than to say, ‘Hey, if you don’t get the vaccine, then you can’t be a part of the franchise that you fuckin’ helped build.'”

