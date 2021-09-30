WATCH: GOP Rep Crushes Out-of-the Park Home Run in Congressional Baseball Game

The most memorable home run hit at Nationals Park this year may not have come from a National. Instead, it may have come from an elected Republican representative.
Rep. Greg Steube (R, FL) belted an extremely rare out-of-the-park home run against the Dems during the Congressional Baseball Game.
What a shot by @gregsteube pic.twitter.com/CLzU8HK2Vz
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2021
The Democrat pitcher, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D, CA), could do nothing but watch as his first pitch to Steube sailed out to left field.
SARASOTA, FL – JULY 03: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) speaks during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
“As the ball hit off a railing in front of the first row of the stands and ricocheted back onto the field, Steube broke into a Kirk Gibson-style slow trot around the bases,” the New York Post reports. “He was congratulated by Democratic fielders he encountered before being mobbed by his red-clad teammates as he crossed the plate.”
Steube is the first politician to hit a home run into the stands since 2008.
Steube, wearing a “Save America” hat signed by former President Trump, was the star of the night. In addition, to hitting the first out-of-the-park shot in 13 years, Steube pitched 5 2/3 innings and caught the final out to seal the 13-12 victory for the GOP.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.