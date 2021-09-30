WATCH: GOP Rep Crushes Out-of-the Park Home Run in Congressional Baseball Game

The most memorable home run hit at Nationals Park this year may not have come from a National. Instead, it may have come from an elected Republican representative.

Rep. Greg Steube (R, FL) belted an extremely rare out-of-the-park home run against the Dems during the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Democrat pitcher, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D, CA), could do nothing but watch as his first pitch to Steube sailed out to left field.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL)

“As the ball hit off a railing in front of the first row of the stands and ricocheted back onto the field, Steube broke into a Kirk Gibson-style slow trot around the bases,” the New York Post reports. “He was congratulated by Democratic fielders he encountered before being mobbed by his red-clad teammates as he crossed the plate.”

Steube is the first politician to hit a home run into the stands since 2008.

Steube, wearing a “Save America” hat signed by former President Trump, was the star of the night. In addition, to hitting the first out-of-the-park shot in 13 years, Steube pitched 5 2/3 innings and caught the final out to seal the 13-12 victory for the GOP.