The left-wing media is heaping praise on NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast for falsely reporting that a NASCAR crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” instead of saying that they were actually yelling, which was “F*ck Joe Biden.”

During an interview at Talladega with Xfinity Series race winner Brandon Brown, NBC Sports reporter Stavast paused her interview for a second when the crowd was heard chanting, “F*ck Joe Biden.” But instead of simply ignoring the chants, Stavast tried to revise what the crowd was chanting. She falsely claimed they were chanting, “Let’s Go, Brandon.”

WATCH:

Stavast’s actions gave the appearance that she was attempting to sanitize the chant to clean it up and provide cover to Joe Biden. And multiple media outlets took her actions as just that, a partisan attempt to help Biden. In that light, they heaped praise on Stavast for her political assist to Biden.

Newsweek, for instance, was happy that Stavast “attempted damage control” for Biden. The magazine called Stavast a “quick thinking reporter” for her assist to Biden and added that she did a good job as she “responded to an awkward situation.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 26: Reporter Kelli Stavast hosts NASCAR West Coast Media Day at Hyde Bellagio at Bellagio on January 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The Independent also spoke lovingly about Stavast’s efforts to whitewash the chant. In this paper’s opinion, Stavast “makes a smooth save” by mischaracterizing the crowd’s chant. In its lead paragraph, the paper insisted that Stavast “made a smooth save on Saturday when a profane chant broke out” at Talladega.

The Hollywood reporters at DEADLINE left no doubt how they felt about the incident by excitedly headlined their piece, “NBC Reporter Kelli Stavast Salvages Embarrassing NASCAR Interview With Verbal Dexterity.” In its slanted report, Deadline exclaimed that Stavast is a “very, very quick thinker” and that she “bravely soldiered on despite the obvious disruption” when the crowd started chanting.

DEADLINE closed its report saying that “the gods were angry at the Alabama crowd’s outbursts” and inclement weather postponed the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

One can only imagine how these media outlets would be howling if the crowd had chanted “Let’s Go, Brandon,” and Stavast lied about it and said the crowd was saying, “F*ck Joe Biden.” Apparently, it is OK for a news reporter to lie about an incident live as it is happening as long as the lie aids and abets Joe Biden and his administration.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.