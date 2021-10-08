First Impression: Daniel Defense Delta 5 Precision Bolt Action Rifle

The Delta 5 bolt action rifle is a precision firearm made in America by renowned AR-15 manufacturer Daniel Defense.

The Delta 5 we reviewed is chambered in the wildly popular 6.5 Creedmoor round, and shipped optics and suppressor ready. The rifle has a Timney Elite Hunter trigger that pulls smooth and breaks crisp, a carbon-fiber reinforced polymer stock, an adjustable cheek riser for ultimate comfort in long range shooting, and a five-round detachable Magpul magazine.

We put a Vortex Viper HS riflescope atop the Delta 5, in preparation for some long range shooting at 800-1,000 yards and went out toward the edge of the Arizona desert only to find that roads leading to the more isolated areas had been washed out by recent heavy rains. We will head to a different location for longer range shooting within the next week and a half.

In the meantime, we were able to shoot at distances of 250-300 yards and quickly learned that the Delta 5 is a serious bolt gun with great accuracy on a platform that is ready to be accessorized to whatever degree the hunter and/or distance shooter desires. (Regarding the ability to accessorize and/or personalize, the Delta 5’s stock has a total of 14 M-LOK points.)

The Delta 5 weighs in at 9.5 pounds, and we found it very comfortable to carry on a two-point sling.

The MSRP on the Delta 5 is $1,799.00.

