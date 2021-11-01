Leftists Triggered After Mark Cuban Rescinds Vaccine Mandate for Fans at Mavs Games

Mark Cuban
Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel
Dylan Gwinn

Just over two weeks after saying that he would enforce vaccine mandates to protect cancer survivors and that if any employee of his refused to vaccinate he would be in their “m*therf*ck*ng ear,” Mark Cuban has rescinded the vaccine mandate for fans at Mavs games.

Beginning on November 15, Mavs fans will no longer have to provide proof of a negative test or Covid vaccination.

Cuban defended the sudden and complete reversal from his staunch pro-vax stance by highlighting plummeting infection rates and the designating of a special seating area for immunocompromised fans.

However, the move still didn’t sit well with leftists on Twitter.

Dallas is currently 4-2 atop the NBA’s Southwest Division.

