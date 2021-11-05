Leftists Blast Aaron Rodgers for Consulting Joe Rogan on Covid Treatment

Aaron Rodgers
Dylan Gwinn

One would think that consulting someone who survived a potentially deadly disease and following their treatment protocols would be a good thing.

Well, not if you’re a “science following” leftist on Twitter.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time Friday since being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week. Rodgers made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and gave his side of the story and a defense against accusations that he “lied” about being “immunized” against the virus.

Moreover, Rodgers also revealed that in combating the virus, he chose to reach out to his “now good friend” Joe Rogan and speak with him about the various treatments he used to defeat the virus.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcasts,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel [that shows] people who recover have the most robust immunity.

“I’m thankful for people like Joe for stepping up and using their voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad, and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten.”

Specifically, Rodgers revealed that he has been taking Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies.

This admission was enough to cause liberal heads to explode all across Twitter.

Rodgers added that he’s doing well and even feels “pretty incredible” since taking antibodies and Ivermectin. But of course, blue check Twitter doesn’t care about that.

