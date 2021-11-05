Leftists Blast Aaron Rodgers for Consulting Joe Rogan on Covid Treatment

One would think that consulting someone who survived a potentially deadly disease and following their treatment protocols would be a good thing.

Well, not if you’re a “science following” leftist on Twitter.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time Friday since being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week. Rodgers made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and gave his side of the story and a defense against accusations that he “lied” about being “immunized” against the virus.

Moreover, Rodgers also revealed that in combating the virus, he chose to reach out to his “now good friend” Joe Rogan and speak with him about the various treatments he used to defeat the virus.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcasts,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel [that shows] people who recover have the most robust immunity.

“I’m thankful for people like Joe for stepping up and using their voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad, and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten.”

Specifically, Rodgers revealed that he has been taking Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies.

This admission was enough to cause liberal heads to explode all across Twitter.

It's amazing that a pro athlete, whose entire livelihood (which in Aaron Rodgers' case is tens of millions of $) is dependent on his health, would reject universal medical advice and trust a quack podcast host over his team doctors (and every other doctor.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 5, 2021

Main takeaway: Aaron Rodgers is an anti-vaxxer, playing the victim over his own selfish acts, and he’s listening to crackpots like Joe Rogan. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 5, 2021

The only real difference between Aaron Rodgers and the Ivermectin Facebook groups is that he sounds… behind. The IVM groups have largely moved on, adding a litany of other "cures" because Ivermectin, to them, doesn't fully "work" on Delta. The Joe Rogan Battery is old now. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 5, 2021

This trusted medical official has provided guidance and information to millions of people during the pandemic Contestant: "Who is Anthony Fauci?" Aaron Rodgers: I'm sorry. We were looking for "Who is Joe Rogan?" https://t.co/XlnhURaEey — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 5, 2021

I was just talking to a friend about how both of us used to listen to Joe Rogan's podcast and we can't anymore because of the covid misinformation, and now I'm listening to Aaron Rodgers talk about how helpful Joe Rogan has been to shaping his thinking on covid. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 5, 2021

Cover the NFL for multiple decades and at least once a year you'll think "this is the weirdest story we'll ever see" and then Aaron Rodgers comes along and says he's getting pandemic-related medical advice from Joe Rogan. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers really chose to trust Joe Rogan and ivermectin over medical professionals and the vaccine. Man, Jeopardy down bad. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers sought and is following the medical advice of Dr. Joe Rogan. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 5, 2021

Rodgers added that he’s doing well and even feels “pretty incredible” since taking antibodies and Ivermectin. But of course, blue check Twitter doesn’t care about that.