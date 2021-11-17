Enes Kanter Blasts Beijing: ‘Stop Organ Harvesting in China’

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter is keeping the pressure on the genocidal Chinese government with yet another tweet introducing activist gym shoes, this time calling attention to China’s horrific practice of stealing organs from healthy prisoners.

On Tuesday, Kanter tweeted that “The Chinese Government engages in forced organ harvesting.”

Kanter added that China’s “Ethnic & religious groups, Tibetans, Uyghurs in death camps, Christians, Falun Gong are all targeted.”

He informed his fans that the communist rulers steal “Livers, Kidneys,” and “Hearts” from political prisoners.

“Stop murdering for organs,” he wrote. “It’s a crime against humanity. End forced organ harvesting in China, NOW!”

The Chinese Government engages in forced organ harvesting. Ethnic & religious groups,

Tibetans,Uyghurs in death camps, Christians,Falun Gong are all targeted Liver

Kidney

Heart Stop murdering for organs.

It’s a crime against humanity End forced organ harvesting in China,

NOW! pic.twitter.com/jYfepCopIb — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 16, 2021

Kanter has introduced a series of shoes aimed at raising awareness of China’s massive human rights abuses.

Last week he tweeted about his shoe design meant to call China to heel over its expansionist claim that it “owns” the independent country of Taiwan.

Taiwan will never surrender to the EVIL Chinese Communist Party. Taiwan is a DEMOCRATIC and FREE country. I #StandWithTaiwan The future of Taiwan must be determined by the Taiwanese people. Taiwan is NOT a part of China

and NEVER will be! #IslandOfResilience#FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/3yxWnfbWLK — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 10, 2021

And at the end of October, he pushed out two activist shoe designs to his fans. One is to alert people to China’s genocide against the Uyghurs, and another highlights China’s general penchant for authoritarianism.

To those of you who care about human dignity:

Please join me in spreading the word.

What is happening to the Uyghurs is one of the WORST human rights abuses in the world today. We can NOT stay silent!#FreedomShoes#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/8Bjr4FiWR9 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party Someone has to teach you a lesson,

I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth.

You can NOT buy me.

You can NOT scare me.

You can NOT silence me. Bring it on!! #FreedomShoes#XinnieThePooh pic.twitter.com/JFGEgIaXlN — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 24, 2021

But while the NBA pretends to support players with their choice of activism, it appears that the league is quietly trying to shut Kanter up over his criticism of the NBA’s multi-billion-dollar Chinese partners.

Kanter recently admitted that some NBA officials have quietly contacted him and warned him that they are thinking of banning him from the league if he continues criticizing China for its human rights abuses.

The 29-year-old player, a native of the oppressive country of Turkey, seems to be suffering some sort of punishment already, though. Last year, he was a prominent player for the Portland Trailblazers. Upon being traded to the Boston Celtics, he suddenly saw his playing times slashed to almost nothing. His abrupt benching is leading some to wonder if he has been shadow benched over his activism against China.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston