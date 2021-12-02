Antonio Brown, 2 Others Suspended for Violating COVID Rules

The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free-agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.

All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 10: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association, which developed the protocols along with the league, represented the three players during a review of the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status. Brown, Edwards, a cornerback, and Franklin, a defensive back who last played for the Bucs in 2019, were found in violation of the protocols.