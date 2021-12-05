A former assistant coach for Illinois State University (ISU) has filed a lawsuit against the school’s head football coach and athletic director, claiming his 1st Amendment rights were violated after removing a Black Lives Matter sign from his office door.

In 2020, during the height of the BLM protests following the murder of George Floyd, ISU assistant coach Kurt Beathard returned from a temporary leave to find a BLM poster on his office door. When he replaced the poster with a message of his own – “All Lives Matter to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” – controversy ensued to the point that Beathard was terminated by head coach Brock Spack and then-athletic director Larry Lyons, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Filed in a U.S. District Court last Tuesday, Beathard’s lawsuit alleges that the firing amounted to retaliation and viewpoint discrimination at a public university.