WATCH: Antonio Brown Strips Off Gear, Leaves Field During Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown abandoned his team in a huff Sunday, stripping off his gear and jersey, and running off into the locker room during the game against the New York Jets.

Brown was seen on the Bucs sidelines arguing with Bucs no. 13, Mike Evans, who seemed to be trying to dissuade Brown from taking off his jersey.

Evans was not successful, though, as video of the incident shows the volatile player pulling off his jersey, then taking off his shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves. Next, Brown threw his shirt and gloves into the stands, then began heading toward the tunnel.

WATCH:

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

On the way out, he also pulled some antics for the crowd doing jumping jacks and waving as he left the field:

Antonio Brown just stripped on the field, threw his gloves and shirt in the stands and has left the game pic.twitter.com/mkA1nwdTes — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 2, 2022

According to ProFootballTalk, the Bucs have not been fined for Brown’s behavior. And thus far, the team has made no statement about the incident or what set Brown off.

By the fourth quarter, the Jets were in the lead 24 – 20.

One sports commentator noted that this outburst might cost Brown some cash:

Antonio Brown needed: 8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus. He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus. He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus. This was a costly outburst. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 2, 2022

