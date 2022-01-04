‘Explains Everything’: Libs Triggered After Aaron Rodgers Says He Has Atlas Shrugged on Bookshelf

It seems like hardly a week goes by without Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finding a new way to torment and trigger the left, and this week is no exception.

During an interview on ESPN’s Manning Cast with Peyton and Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers pointed out that he has Ayn Rand’s classic Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf.

Aaron Rodgers points out his copy of Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand to Eli and Peyton Manning during Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/2qSOcSSb3m — The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2022

The fact that Aaron Rodgers – notorious contrarian to the leftist narrative on Covid vaccines and cancel culture – would have a copy of the pro-capitalist book, which so accurately points out the failures of government coercion on his bookshelf, sent the left into hysterics.

Aaron Rodgers brags he has Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf. Explains everything. pic.twitter.com/fYHmGeY7FX — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 4, 2022

Rodgers just said he has Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf behind him it was the first book he named when asked Feels like that says it all — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers just bragged that he has Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf. Explains all his lying about being vaccinated and such. He's one of those "screw everyone else before they can screw you" wackos. People like this are always a danger to others. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 4, 2022

"Atlas Shrugged" has never been an inaccurate red flag. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 4, 2022

Atlas Shrugged is the favorite book for a lot of people who never read a book. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 4, 2022

I have a first edition copy of Atlas Shrugged. But I don't let it ruin my life. It is a fictional novel and if you read it as a teenager for its value as a piece of literature and not a modern-day bible of selfishness, it won't ruin your life or others' lives. https://t.co/IfesWNXHUH — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 4, 2022

You can't spell "Atlas Shrugged" without "HUGE ASS" https://t.co/kO6xIEjRnU — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) January 4, 2022

Of course, not everyone was upset to learn of Rodgers’ reading preferences:

If only Aaron Rodgers had some Ibram X. Kendi book, woke Twitter wouldn’t pretend to be upset. As an added bonus, we wouldn’t have to read tweets by guys who haven’t even read the Wikipedia entry for Atlas Shrugged, let alone the book. https://t.co/oygFOEJt50 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 4, 2022

Just incredible, Aaron Rodgers bragged about having Ayn Rand's "Atlas Shrugged" on his bookshelf. This man is a PATRIOT! pic.twitter.com/TtpkVjWNlM — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 4, 2022

But for the most part, because most people on Twitter are terrible, people were upset. The best part of all is the smile Rodgers has on his face as he casually points over his shoulder to the copy of Atlas Shrugged behind him. Knowing full well, probably, the hysterical bleating reactions it would spark on Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers has become a most unexpected and welcome addition to the list of NFL players pushing back against the leftist narrative. Of course, it’s a very short list, but Rodgers is definitely at the top.