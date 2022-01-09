Paul Finebaum Calls Baker Mayfield ‘A Poor Man’s Johnny Manziel’

If Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield should decide to update his resume anytime soon, he should not seek a reference from ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

The ESPN college football analyst did not hold back during a recent interview with Fox News when asked for his thoughts on the Cleveland signal-caller who is reportedly having friction with his head coach and may be at a crossroads with the Browns.

“I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum told Fox News. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel. I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.”

Some reports have surfaced suggesting that Mayfield could request a trade from Cleveland.

However, a Sunday morning report claims that the Browns and Mayfield are set to begin the 2022 season with Mayfield as the starter.

Baker Mayfield had his exit meeting w/Kevin Stefanski Friday & is still set to be QB1 for 2022, source tells clevelanddotcom. No current plans to talk extension, set to play on 5th-year option of $18.86 million: #Browns Insider https://t.co/6yIwOJvLHy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 9, 2022

The former Oklahoma star’s confrontations have not been limited to Finebaum or his coach Kevin Stefanski. Last week, Mayfield responded angrily to a report from Browns beatwriter Mary Kay Cabot, in which she listed some possible quarterbacks the Browns could seek if they didn’t resolve their differences with Mayfield.

The Cleveland quarterback called the report “Clickbait.”

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

In truth, the comparisons between Mayfield and Manziel – which appear to be based on the fact that both are white and somewhat undersized – are bogus. For all his recent struggles, Mayfield has been an immensely better pro than the two-year wonder Manziel turned out to be.

In the end, Finebaum doesn’t make the call on Mayfield’s future, and it appears Cleveland has: Punk or no punk, Mayfield stays.