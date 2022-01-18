WATCH: After Watching Their Team Win, Rams Fans Beat Each Other Up

Rams
Harry How/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The Los Angeles Rams beat decisively beat their division rival in the Wild-Card Round finale of the NFL playoffs on Monday night. One would think that victory would lead to a festive atmosphere of friendliness and warmth.

One would be wrong.

Despite the 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Rams fans duked it out – primarily with each other – as several brawls broke out in the stands and on the concourse.

This fight allegedly did involve some Cardinals fans.

Next, the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay, where they will attempt to knock out the defending champs. Hopefully, no one will be knocking anybody out in the stands.

