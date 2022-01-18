WATCH: After Watching Their Team Win, Rams Fans Beat Each Other Up

The Los Angeles Rams beat decisively beat their division rival in the Wild-Card Round finale of the NFL playoffs on Monday night. One would think that victory would lead to a festive atmosphere of friendliness and warmth.

One would be wrong.

Despite the 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Rams fans duked it out – primarily with each other – as several brawls broke out in the stands and on the concourse.

Ram fans don’t know how to win 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/UkNmDzIA2o — Chad Wilson | Football Recruits (@GridironStuds) January 18, 2022

This fight allegedly did involve some Cardinals fans.

Fight at the #RAMS game. #SOFI #NFL See the Beer guy undeterred and does not stop selling. This guy needs a promotion! @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/UUkwNylOwi — Zmer Andranigian (@andranigian) January 18, 2022

Next, the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay, where they will attempt to knock out the defending champs. Hopefully, no one will be knocking anybody out in the stands.