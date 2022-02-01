Tom Brady Mentions ‘Bucs Teammates,’ Does Not Mention Patriots in Retirement Announcement

Thanking everyone you need to thank at the end of the most extraordinary career in NFL history is undoubtedly a daunting task. However, it is odd only to mention the team you spent the last two years of your career with instead of the first 20.

On Tuesday, Tom Brady took to Instagram and announced that he no longer felt he had what it takes to give the “all in” effort that success in the NFL requires. The legendary QB then thanked his family, friends, coaches, and his Buccaneer teammates.

He did not, however, thank the New England Patriots.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady continued, “To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you,” Brady said in his post. “You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.”

Brady included a pic of himself in his Bucs uniform in the post.

However, he did not include a pic of himself in the Patriots uniform he spent the first twenty years of his career with.

So, what does that mean? It could mean everything, and it could mean nothing. It’s no secret that Brady was upset at the Patriots for not signing the kind of talent – specifically wide receiver talent – he felt he needed to win a championship. Though, in his farewell message to the Patriots, he certainly didn’t seem to hold any ill will towards New England.

The Patriots and Bucs praised Brady in Twitter posts following his retirement announcement.

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, 1⃣2⃣.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/m9ipziiFmn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Brady’s omission of his former team could also mean that his business there isn’t done. One would imagine the 7-time Super Bowl champ would be highly valued as an advisor or a consultant in some capacity. Again, though, it’s a bit weird to mention the Bucs and entirely omit his football home of 20 years.