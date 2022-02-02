Kids in Cincinnati Will Get the Day Off School for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Public Schools announced that kids would get the day off on Monday, Feb. 14, the day after the Bengals play in Super Bowl LVI.

After the Bengals face the L.A. Rams in San Francisco in the big game, the Queen City’s kiddies will have all day to recover and hopefully celebrate with their families and friends.

“We hope that you enjoy roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and amazing football team,” a letter sent to parents reads, according to ESPN.

The decision came on the heels of a request for the day off from CPS board member Mike Moroski.

I have put in a request to have the day after the Super Bowl off for everyone in the district. I do not make these calls, but I thought it would be a good thing for our community to celebrate this special time. 🖤🐅🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/zkBSGWacQm — Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) January 31, 2022

Several schools in the greater Cincinnati area also joined the black and orange wave and announced that Super Bowl Monday will be a day off to celebrate the Bengals, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Superintendent Chad Konkle of the Ross Local School District was one official who jumped on the Bengals bandwagon:

Super Bowl Monday

In celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl, Ross Local School District will not be in session on Monday, February 14th. This day will be a calamity day and no remote learning will occur. Staff and students will not report on the 14th. — Chad Konkle (@RossLocalSuper) January 31, 2022

As did the administration of Roger Bacon High:

Things you love to see: #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/k6HaHicABJ — Roger Bacon High School (@RogerBaconHS) January 30, 2022

Not every Cincy area school district was warm to the idea, though. The Fairfield City Schools to the Queen City’s north told the media that they were not discussing canceling school for the Super Bowl. And Lebanon school superintendent Isaac Seevers also said that his district was not considering the idea so far.

