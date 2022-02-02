Kids in Cincinnati Will Get the Day Off School for Super Bowl LVI

Bengals
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The Cincinnati Public Schools announced that kids would get the day off on Monday, Feb. 14, the day after the Bengals play in Super Bowl LVI.

After the Bengals face the L.A. Rams in San Francisco in the big game, the Queen City’s kiddies will have all day to recover and hopefully celebrate with their families and friends.

“We hope that you enjoy roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and amazing football team,” a letter sent to parents reads, according to ESPN.

The decision came on the heels of a request for the day off from CPS board member Mike Moroski.

Several schools in the greater Cincinnati area also joined the black and orange wave and announced that Super Bowl Monday will be a day off to celebrate the Bengals, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Superintendent Chad Konkle of the Ross Local School District was one official who jumped on the Bengals bandwagon:

As did the administration of Roger Bacon High:

Not every Cincy area school district was warm to the idea, though. The Fairfield City Schools to the Queen City’s north told the media that they were not discussing canceling school for the Super Bowl. And Lebanon school superintendent Isaac Seevers also said that his district was not considering the idea so far.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.