WATCH: Rams’ Matthew Stafford Walks Away After Photographer Takes Brutal Fall, Breaks Spine

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen on video turning and walking away a split second after a photographer takes a brutal ten-foot plunge off a stage right in front of him on Wednesday.

The photographer, Kelly Smiley, was covering the Rams’ Super Bowl parade celebration on Wednesday when she mounted the open stage where the players greeted the fans as the parade concluded, CBS Sports noted.

Smiley was snapping photos only a few feet away from Stafford and his wife, Kelly Hall. But she took one step too close to the edge of the stage and went plunging off.

Stafford’s reaction is taking heavy criticism. The second Smiley disappeared from view, he turned on his heel and casually walked away.

He appeared to mouth the words, “Oh my, God,” as he turned his back. Though, he did not take action.

Unfortunately for Smiley, she noted on Twitter that she suffered a spine fracture:

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with her medical expenses, which will likely be extensive.

Stafford was blasted by many on social media for his lack of concern about Smiley’s safety:

