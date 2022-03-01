Bucs to Bring Back Classic ‘Creamsicle’ Uniforms for Throwback Games

Tom Brady is gone, but if he were looking for a reason to come back, the Buccaneers just gave him a reason, a creamsicle-covered reason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to bring back their classic creamsicle uniforms for throwback games in 2023.

The Bucs announced the revival of the classic unis for 2023. Unfortunately, as it turns out, 2023 was the earliest that Nike could produce the throwback unis due to “global supply chain challenges.”

According to CBS:

The return of these fan-favorite uniforms has been looming for quite some time after the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. Under this rule, teams like the Buccaneers — who have worn pewter helmets dating to 1997 — were unable to roll out two different helmets in a season, which eliminated the ability to wear these “creamsicle” throwbacks that feature a white and orange helmet along with a different Buccaneers decal.

The Bucs wore the creamsicle unis from 1976 to 1996. They did not win a Super Bowl in those unis. Yet, many NFL fans will long remember the creamsicle colors and knife-biting pirate as the team’s “real” uniform.

At least old people will remember them that way.