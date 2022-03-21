NCAA Transgender Woes Trace Back to Biden Executive Order

While many are focusing on college sports and the NCAA for allowing a transgender swimmer born male to dominate women’s college swimming this season, a large portion of the blame must also be placed at Joe Biden’s feet.

In one of Biden’s “day one” moves when he entered the White House, he issued an executive order entitled, “Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

This order was made to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity,” Biden exclaimed.

Consequently, the “Section 1. Policy” paragraph reads:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The order went on to direct the heads of federal agencies to ensure that their rules recognized “gender identity” as an inviolable right — even though the order ends by laying cover for Biden and saying the order does not “create any right or benefit.”

Transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

This order necessarily concerns the Department of Education, which has direct oversight over America’s colleges and universities and the sports organizations, such as the NCAA, that govern college sports.

The order directs groups like the NCAA to make sure “gender identity” is sacrosanct and that transgender athletes can compete in any category they choose despite their biological sex, protests to their competition, and what it does to their sport.

Granted, it is likely that these far-left organizations were all too happy to jump on Biden’s directive and fulfill his wishes on “gender identity.” However, it is still notable that they hadn’t made these decisions until Biden issued his Jan. 20, 2021 order.

The NCAA didn’t have to make the ruling it made. But likely did it with Joe Biden’s executive order spurring the decision.

