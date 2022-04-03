Shannon Sharpe Blasted for Saying He’d Rather ‘Pay $20 a Gallon Than Have Trump in Office’

Former NFL great and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe found himself playing defense this weekend after saying that he would rather pay “20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office.”

The trouble started for Sharpe after he posted a tweet jokingly asking if anyone knew any gas station owners who were hiring. The tweet also showed a $118 purchase at the pump.

“Anyone knows someone hiring that owns a gas station? You get a discount IF* you [work] at an establishment,” Sharpe wrote on Saturday. “Do ppl still siphon off gas? It was a thing when I was a growing up.”

Anyone knows someone hiring that owns a gas station? You get a discount IF* you wrk at an establishment. Do ppl still siphon off gas? It was a thing when I was a growing up. pic.twitter.com/cfmKNOGhoI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

However, when a Twitter follower asked Sharpe whether his dismay at paying Joe Biden’s gas prices made him long for the days of Trump, Sharpe posted this tone-deaf and elitist response.

“I’d rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office,” Sharpe wrote. “Hope that answers your question.”

I’d rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office. Hope that answers your question https://t.co/zdL1hgZ17P — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

Sharpe, who has a reported net worth of $14 million, drew instant and justified backlash from a slew of Twitter followers:

Shannon Sharpe makes $3 million a year. But he wants you and I to suffer because Donald Trump hurts his feelings. Clown. https://t.co/GPJ41OFPPd — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 3, 2022

This is what rich asskissing leftists like @ShannonSharpe are really like. They don't give a damn about working people. https://t.co/iO6u6b1dnW — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 4, 2022

Democrats should adopt this messaging straight through the ‘24 elections. https://t.co/3FHTYyJjYY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 4, 2022

Sharpe here earned $22.3 million in his NFL career, then made $3 million/year at Fox. He can afford the gas. The single mom driving to her second job to feed her kids cannot. "bUH TwUMp heRT Hizz feeLLLZ" https://t.co/IQIXGv9kji — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 4, 2022

Countless men have spent most of their adult lives trying to define communism and in the end it took a racist football player with the IQ of a gerbil to sum it up best: https://t.co/TzQop42Z1a — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 3, 2022

Shannon doesn’t care about poor people. https://t.co/zFVGSGKPlI — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 3, 2022

