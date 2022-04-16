WATCH: Bloody Melee Erupts at Maple Leafs Game

The most compelling fight at the Toronto Maple Leafs game on Thursday night did not involve the players on the ice, it involved the fans in the stands.

Cameras caught the action as one fan mercilessly beat another fan in the face.

“I’ll f–king kill you!” the fan in the John Tavares jersey yelled before flinging himself at an older fan.

Things got a little out of hand at the leafs game last night after a grown man allegedly put his hand on a girl which led to this fight pic.twitter.com/NZFI4JDXuH — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) April 15, 2022

The older man allegedly touched the girlfriend of the fan in the Tavares jersey, sparking the brawl.

Several fans rushed to the scene and order was quickly restored. Despite strong evidence to the contrary, the fan in the Tavares jersey claimed he was not a fighter.

“I’m not a fighter but don’t f—king touch me,” Tavares jersey guy said to fans attempting to break up the fight.

The Leafs beat the Capitals 7-3.