College Baseball Team Accuses Rival of Poisoning Water Supply

No team is above pranking another, especially when they’re rivals. However, what one college baseball team is accusing their rival of doing, takes things to a whole new level.

Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, has launched an investigation to determine whether someone connected to their baseball program deliberately poisoned a water cooler used by another team last weekend.

Putting PAINT THINNER in our water coolers to get our baseball players sick and still getting toasted by 31 runs is WILD. Stay classy! Glad all our players are okay #buckfethany pic.twitter.com/GqPFVqwQra — KWU Barstool (@BarstoolKwu) April 25, 2022

According to the Associated Press:

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor. Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

Whether Bethany College did poison Wesleyan’s water supply may still be an unknown. However, what is known is that if they did, it in no way hindered Wesleyan as they obliterated Bethany 33-2 in the second game of their doubleheader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report