WATCH: Kids Tackled by Security After Running onto the Field During Blue Jays Game

It was a rough night for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The visiting Houston Astros were thumping the hometown Jays and, in the bottom of the sixth inning, a pair of kids decided to do what they could to liven up the atmosphere.

Two boys – who appeared to be about 12 years old – ran out onto the field before being tackled by security.

The crowd seemed to appreciate the boys’ attempt to distract from the scoreboard. However, they did not appreciate the tackling tactics of the Rogers Centre security staff.

Some on Twitter also seemed upset by the aggressive tactics.

I was there. Couldn't believe that tackled those two kids. Especially the kid that stopped and touched second base. Next thing you know, the security pummeled the poor kid. He was down for a couple of minutes. I wouldn't be surprised if he was seriously hurt. Security booed badly — barbedwire (@fjcrod) April 30, 2022

Though not everyone agreed.

Who letting their dumb ass kids run on the field? #HOUvsTOR — Allyson (@ally_chavez12) April 30, 2022

The Astros beat the Blue Jays, 11-7.