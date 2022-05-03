WATCH: Kids Tackled by Security After Running onto the Field During Blue Jays Game

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

It was a rough night for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The visiting Houston Astros were thumping the hometown Jays and, in the bottom of the sixth inning, a pair of kids decided to do what they could to liven up the atmosphere.

Two boys – who appeared to be about 12 years old – ran out onto the field before being tackled by security.

The crowd seemed to appreciate the boys’ attempt to distract from the scoreboard. However, they did not appreciate the tackling tactics of the Rogers Centre security staff.

Some on Twitter also seemed upset by the aggressive tactics.

Though not everyone agreed.

The Astros beat the Blue Jays, 11-7.

