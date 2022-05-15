It appears that Tom Brady has put a special spell on both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal if Barkley’s comments on Wednesday can be believed.

During his show, NBA on TNT, Barkley waxed poetic about the hold the Tampa Bay Buccaneer has over him when he spoke of a recent conversation he had with Shaquille O’Neal., according to TMZ Sports.

“Shaq came in the other night and said, ‘I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night,'” Barkley said. “He says ‘Man, I gotta tell you something?’ I said ‘What?’ He says, ‘I was out with Tom Brady the other night — you right, that’s a pretty man.'”

Shaq didn’t deny the essence of Barkley’s tale, either.

But Barkley went on saying, “Every time I’m around him, when he start talking to me and I would make you contact, I don’t remember nothin’ he say after that.

“We’ll start talking and then I make eye contact and then you know,” Barkley added, “that’s a pretty man!”

Shaq added that Brady is “gorgeous.”

Barkley has expressed his infatuation with Brady before, too. Back in 2019, Barkley also noted that Brady is a “pretty man” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I see why he scores all the touchdowns because those defenses look into his eyes and get mesmerized,” Barkley joked.

