‘F You Guys!’: Tom Brady Reveals How He Deals with Media Critics

Tom Brady has revealed how he deals with media critics and apparently, it consists of the liberal use of the f-word.

The NFL GOAT quarterback appeared in a Buccaneers video and displayed just how he deals with the media after a game.

“I just look at the TV and I go like this,” Brady said while flipping the bird with both hands in the video, adding, “F–k you guys, f–k you, TV.”

.@TomBrady does watch media critics' reaction following a rare loss. “I just look at the TV and I go ‘F-ck you guys, f-ck you.” – with two middle fingers raised. “You block out the noise, because none of it matters.” [@Buccaneers]pic.twitter.com/jfr76Vxltf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2022

Of course, thus far the media has a love/hate relationship with Brady. They love to hate him.

Still, it may be a different game once he leaves football. Brady has already made his deal to become a member of the media himself once he quits the NFL.

Last week, Brady and Fox Sports announced that the Bucs no. 12 is headed to the broadcast booth once his playing days are actually over.

According to reports, Brady is set to become the highest-paid sports analyst ever after he hangs up his cleats.

Fox plans to have Brady team up with Kevin Burkhardt once the seven-time Super Bowl winner calls it a career… again.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Brady’s big debut in the broadcast booth will be a permanent gig. After all, it looks like the other “highly paid” athlete-turned broadcaster only got one season out of the deal.

After only one season behind the mic, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly already on the way out at NBC despite the high hopes the network had for his nascent broadcast career.

