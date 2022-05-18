Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner Carjacked at Gunpoint Outside Toronto Theater

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked at gunpoint outside a movie theater in Toronto on Monday, according to reports.

The hockey player pulled up in the parking lot of the Cineplex theater on The Queensway in Toronto in his black Range Rover when he was confronted by several armed crooks, according to the Toronto Sun.

A police report says that Marner was best by three crooks, two armed with guns and the third wielding a knife.

CARJACKING:

The Queensway + Islington Av

* 7:46 pm *

– Man robbed of car

– Black Range Rover

– 3 suspects

– 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife

– Suspects have fled in the Range Rover

– Police searching area#GO919574

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

The police report added, “the guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, ‘go ahead and take it.'”

Marner told the investigators that the attackers did not seem to know who he was.

“The suspects did not know it was Marner,” a source told the newspaper. “They were only interested in the Range Rover, which they can quickly sell out of country.”

No suspects have been identified nor arrests made.

“My initial reaction is how dare someone do that to anyone in our city. Violence against any resident is unacceptable and I know Toronto Police work incredibly hard to bring those responsible to justice,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told the Sun.

“I’m thankful no one was physically injured in this incident, according to police,” the mayor added. “I know police are working right now to arrest the suspects in this case and have been working non-stop to crack down on carjackings — a number of arrests were announced last week.”

The Leafs were knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs last weekend when the Tampa Bay Lightning took them out of contention, winning only three of the seven games of the series against the Lightning.

