Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made clear Sunday that he supports San Francisco Giants coach Gabe Kapler’s decision to protest the National Anthem as part of a push for more gun control.

During a post-game press conference, Kerr said, “I always support any form of peaceful protest.”

He added, “I think it’s great that [Kapler] is making his own statement. I think everyone has to do it their own way.”

Kerr then spoke highly of a coming March for Our Lives event and said, “I think it’s important for everybody to express their frustration, their disgust, their anger, whatever it is, in any way they see fitting.”

On May 26, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Kerr is partnered with the Brady Campaign, a group that advocates for gun control, using the Uvalde shooting raise political funds.

The Brady Campaign website features a video of Kerr pushing gun control with the following text below the video:

Our nation is reeling from the massacre at a Texas elementary school. But this much we know: We cannot let the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, happen again. Brady set an ambitious emergency-response goal of $50,000 so we can get to work immediately and demand life-saving legislation like an assault weapons [a term which Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF, David Chipman, admitted to the Senate he could not define] ban and expanded background checks.

The Uvalde attacker passed a background check to acquire his guns.

