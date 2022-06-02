NFL Grants $6.5 Million to Social Justice Reform Programs

The National Football League (NFL) announced on Wednesday that it will be granting an additional $6.5 million to support “programs focused on education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform, encouraging unity and respect in our communities.”

As part of its Inspire Change initiative, the additional funds are yet another “contribution to the League’s 10-year, $250 million commitment to promote social reform, first made back in 2018,” according to Outkick.

“A 10-person panel made up of players and execs, named the Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, approved the new funding, bringing the NFL’s spending on social reform in the past five years to $244 million,” the outlet noted.

Below are the non-profit groups receiving funds:

Alabama Appleseed, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), the Association for Enterprise Opportunity’s Resili Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Breakthrough Miami, the Center for Policing Equity, City Year, Community Justice Exchange, Covenant House, Just City, Ladies of Hope Ministries, MENTOR, Metropolitan Family Services, the National Urban League, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, Operation HOPE, Per Scholas, Texas Appleseed, the U.S. Dream Academy, the Vera Institute of Justice.

NFL Senior Vice President for Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson said in his announcement on Wednesday that “the greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice.”

Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said that the initiative will “continue to support the march against social injustice.”

“This past year opened the eyes of so many to the inequality suffered by many of our fellow brothers and sisters, neighbors and associates. We will continue to stand with our players as we address underlying issues and bring people together to achieve meaningful, positive change,” said Blank.