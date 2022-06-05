Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is demanding that “assault weapons loaded with high capacity magazines” be banned.

Lurie released a statement Friday, which began by sharing condolences for those who lost loved ones in recent firearm-related attacks.

He said, “We pray for those grieving in Philadelphia and around the country.”

The statement then turned toward new gun laws:

These senseless acts of violence will not cease to occur without a concerted effort from those who govern our nation and make public policy. As a country, we need to call upon our lawmakers to enact tangible change and address this public crisis through appropriate gun safety regulations.

Lurie then listed a specific gun control he wanted to see enacted: “Enough is enough! Assault weapons loaded with high-capacity magazines are a clear threat to public safety and should be banned.”

He is also urging the passage of universal background checks, which is exactly what President Joe Biden was calling for on Thursday when he said Congress “should expand background checks.”

Lurie did not mention that the Uvalde attacker (May 24, 2022), the Tulsa attacker (June 1, 2022), and the Buffalo attacker (May 14, 2022) all acquired their guns legally from Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs). The guns were acquired in ways that fall into the retail category, which means the sales of the guns required the passage of a background check.

The U.S. has had background checks on retail gun sales since 1998, and nearly every mass public attacker during the past 15 years has acquired his guns via a background check.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.