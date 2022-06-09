‘Family Friendly?’: Brewers Bashed for Hosting Drag Queen Show at Pride Night Event

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking heat for including a drag queen show during its June 8 gay pride event at American Family Field.

The Brewers did make the show a 21 and over event in response to critics who said that such a show was not family-friendly.

Sponsor Aurora Health Care was also blasted for hosting the event and put out a statement celebrating their “inclusivity,” according to Fox 6.

“We are committed to promoting and supporting inclusivity and advancing health equity in our communities. As such, we are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth year on Pride Night and to sponsor the backpacks, pride flags and special photobooth at tonight’s game,” the company said.

The event included a drag show with “DJ Drip Sweat,” and drag performances by “Dora Diamond,” “Beth Anne Bodyworks,” “Dita Von,” and “Marbella,” the team reported on its event page.

“Celebrate our local LGBTQ community with special appearances, local entertainment & photo ops!” the Brewers tweeted.

Some fans were not happy at all to see the event plans.

“Baseball games use(d) to be a place you could take your kids,” one wrote, according to CBN News.

“Wow, this looks horrendous,” commented another, while a third wrote, “I have been a lifelong Brewers fan. I’m done with them.”

