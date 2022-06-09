The Milwaukee Brewers are taking heat for including a drag queen show during its June 8 gay pride event at American Family Field.

The Brewers did make the show a 21 and over event in response to critics who said that such a show was not family-friendly.

Sponsor Aurora Health Care was also blasted for hosting the event and put out a statement celebrating their “inclusivity,” according to Fox 6.

“We are committed to promoting and supporting inclusivity and advancing health equity in our communities. As such, we are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth year on Pride Night and to sponsor the backpacks, pride flags and special photobooth at tonight’s game,” the company said.

The event included a drag show with “DJ Drip Sweat,” and drag performances by “Dora Diamond,” “Beth Anne Bodyworks,” “Dita Von,” and “Marbella,” the team reported on its event page.

This is who the Milwaukee @Brewers are having perform in their pregame drag show tomorrow night. To say the performance is not family-friendly is, um, an understatement. https://t.co/0DEXhiAws9 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 7, 2022

“Celebrate our local LGBTQ community with special appearances, local entertainment & photo ops!” the Brewers tweeted.

Some fans were not happy at all to see the event plans.

“Baseball games use(d) to be a place you could take your kids,” one wrote, according to CBN News.

“Wow, this looks horrendous,” commented another, while a third wrote, “I have been a lifelong Brewers fan. I’m done with them.”

@Brewers -Lifelong Brewers fan here expressing my disappointment and frustration. Pride Month is one thing but Drag? I thought the ballpark was for families. I pray you change your tune and cancel that part of this event. The right thing can still be done! — Shannon Oestreich (@soestreich11) June 6, 2022

@Brewers disgraceful you’re sexualizing children and will have a drag queen show at the game Wednesday. This is sick and is not part of a normal functioning society. pic.twitter.com/g1ijSpNZ9h — Ankle Bender (@AnkleBender82) June 6, 2022

Why are the Milwaukee Brewers having a pregame drag show tomorrow night — how is that family-friendly? — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 7, 2022

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally lost all my respect! Drag shows don’t even happen at Chicago baseball games. Sad and disturbing!!!!! Milwaukee trending down, sad! — Brandon (@brandonright0) June 7, 2022

