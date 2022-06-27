Colin Kaepernick’s agent has responded to Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp’s claim that the activist quarterback had a “disaster” workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This past May, the former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a reported workout with the Raiders and the public has since been given few details as to how he performed beyond a brief statement from the team that “went well” and that the “door is open” for a possible contract.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

In the subsequent weeks, rumors immediately began to spread that the workout actually went poorly and that Kaepernick has little chance of getting signed to the Raiders. Warren Sapp further added fuel to that raging fire over the weekend when he told VladTV the workout was a “disaster.”

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right,” said Sapp.

Sapp further highlighted the suspect nature of the Raider’s secrecy on the matter, having released no video or broader statement on the matter.

In a statement to NBC Sports, Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley rebuked Sapp’s claim, asserting that the Raiders’ said Kap “was in great shape” despite the fact he has not played professional football in six years.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.”

“I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team,” he added.

Nalley did not say why the Raiders have not released a video of Kaepernick’s workout.

Back in 2016, Kaepernick launched a protest movement when he said that America has been allowing cops to “murder” black people and demanded police officers undergo further training.

He has since been a cause celebre for social justice warriors, who believe he was unfairly blacklisted by the NFL. Following the violent protests and riots in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Colin Kaepernick seemed to oppose civil protests, arguing that civility “leads to death.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick tweeted. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”