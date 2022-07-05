Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, said President Biden’s silence on her wife’s detainment is “very disheartening” after identifying him as the “one person that can go get her.”

The WNBA player has been detained in Russia for over 140 days after officials allegedly found drugs in her luggage at the Moscow airport. As Breitbart News reported, “Griner was detained in February in Moscow, supposedly on drug charges, for having vaping cartridges that Russian authorities said contained cannabis oils in her luggage.”

U.S. officials initially determined that she was wrongfully detained, but President Biden has seemingly made no progress to free her, despite Cherelle identifying him as the “one person that can go get her.”

“He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done,” she told ESPN in May.

“It kills me every time that I write to her, and she’s asking ‘Have you met with him yet?’ And I have to say no,” she said during a more recent appearance on CBS Mornings.

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says it is “very disheartening” that she still has not heard back from the White House — after Brittney penned a handwritten letter to Pres. Biden from a Russian prison pleading for help. pic.twitter.com/MTyQqCJIBj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 5, 2022

“I’m sure she’s like, ‘I’m going to write him and ask now because my family has tried to no avail, so I’m going to do it myself,'” she continued, deeming Biden’s lack of response as “very disheartening.”

“Everything about this is a calculation for me because I have to walk the fine line of harm versus help when it comes to my wife right now,” Cherelle said, explaining that she originally planned to handle the situation “behind the scenes.”

“You know, I did that, and, respectfully, we’re over 140 days in at this point and that does not work, so I will not be quiet anymore,” she added, explaining how much it must have killed Brittney to miss the Fourth of July celebrations in America.

“She cherishes the Fourth of July. Her dad fought in the Vietnam War… B.G. loves that and so she cherishes this holiday, and she uses it as a day to honor his service and freedom, so I know that it’s killing her that she wasn’t able to do her annual fireworks show and put chairs on the lawn for all of us to sit down and really give him the respect due,” she added.

Cherelle previously told ESPN that she believes things would be different if Brittney were an NBA player.

“We do live in a world that, the bigger the platform, the bigger the urgency,” she asserted.