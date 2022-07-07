Canadian Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey Claims She Was Drugged at World Aquatics Championships

Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey posted a warning to friends, fans, and fellow athletes to be careful after she says she was somehow slipped drugs as the World Aquatics Championships wound down last weekend.

The medal-winning swimmer said that she was out on the town in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday when someone slipped her something that caused her to lose six hours of time.

“On the last night of the Worlds (sic) Championships, I got drugged,” Harvey wrote on Instagram.

“At the time I wasn’t aware of what got inside of me, I just remember waking up the next morning completely lost; with our team manager and doctor at my bedside,” Harvey continued.

“I remember celebrating my competition while also being reasonable and aware of my next objective, which is (the) Commonwealth Games,” she wrote. “But then, I don’t remember anything. There’s this four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing. I’ve heard bits and pieces by people, and I’ve experienced judgment too.”

She continued saying that the incident made her feel “ashamed.”

She added photos of some of the bruises she found on her body after regaining her senses. She also said she has others that were in intimate places that she was uncomfortable showing.

“It felt like the body I was in, wasn’t mine (it still feels this way). I got home and found a dozen bruises on my body. Some of my friends told me afterwards that they to (carry) me while I was unconscious and it probably explained why,” Harvey said.

Harvey added that women being slipped mickies in restaurants and bars is “more common than you think,” and added, “I thought I was safe, that it would never happen to me, especially while being surrounded b[y] friends. But it did… and I wish someone had educated me on the matter prior to that night.”

Harvey feels her bronze medal in the 4×200-meter freestyle at the World Championships has been overshadowed in her mind by the attack.

Harvey won three silver medals and a bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games.

