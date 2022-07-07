Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale trashed the dugout after a particularly rough rehab start at Triple-A Worcester.

The ugly scene was captured by a reporter from NBC10 in Boston after Sale gave up a bases-loaded walk on Wednesday night. Sale tore pictures off the wall and generally created havoc.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Sale lasted all of 3 2/3 innings and walked five, including the batter who walked with the bases loaded.

“I was just out there fishing today,” Sale told the Boston Globe. “Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”

Sale has had a rough time since signing a 5-year $145 million deal in 2019. The 33-year-old has suffered elbow inflammation, undergone Tommy John surgery, and now, a rib fracture.

Weirdly, the rib fracture came as Sale threw batting practice.

Despite all that, Sale insists he’s “ready” to get back to the majors.

“I’m very ready,” Sale asserted. “I know today was a little bit of a hiccup but it’s nothing that can’t be ironed out. … I just want to be a part of it. I want to get back to doing my job and pulling my weight.”