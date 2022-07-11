U.S. Olympian Kim Glass Reveals Shocking Photos of Injuries Suffered in L.A. Attack

U.S. Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass revealed shocking photos of the injuries she suffered when a homeless man attacked her in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 2008 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team silver medal winner posted a video showing severe bruising of her right eye and a large gash over the side of her nose, a result, she said, of the man hitting her with a metal object, Fox News reported.

“As I was leaving lunch, I was outside saying goodbye to a friend and this homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand, he was on the side of the car in the street, and he just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I go to tell my friend I think something is wrong with him, before I knew it a big metal bolt like pipe hit me. It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street,” Glass said on the video.

Fortunately, she will not have to undergo surgery for the eye injury as her doctors say that her retina will heal with time.

Kim Glass took to her IG to let her followers know she’s okay, the cops were called. Her vision she says will be fine but received stitches and had multiple fractures above and under her eye. She warns everyone “be safe out there” when in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/969ikM700B — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 11, 2022

The brutal, unprovoked attack on the Olympian comes amid a skyrocketing crime rate even as embattled L.A. District Attorney George Gascón is prosecuting fewer criminals as a matter of policy.

According to the L.A. Police Department, crime has risen by eight percent this year, but arrests have declined 12 percent due to pressure from City Hall.

Crime has become so bad that a recall effort for the George Soros-backed DA has earned 26 percent more signatures than necessary to trigger the recall.

Critics of the soft-on-crime Gascón say he’ll be “walking the same plank” as recently recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Both of the Soros-backed DAs have presided over a wild jump in crime, homelessness, and a corresponding cratering of convictions of criminals.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston