Tour de France riders encountered an unexpected roadblock on Tuesday after a group of eco-activists blocked the race course and set off smoke bombs.

The incident caused the race to be temporarily shut down.

NEW – Eco activists glued themselves to the race track and hampered the Tour de France with smoke bombs.pic.twitter.com/3gVACLuDS9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2022

Cycling News reports that the group known as Derniere Renovation claimed responsibility for the protest. The group is seeking to force government action on a range of issues before the cataclysmic environmental disaster the group predicts will occur in 989 days.

Tour de France protesters . Have stopped the race #tourdefrance pic.twitter.com/DonfEwXFBI — DANNY ROTHSCHILD (@DROTHS1322) July 12, 2022

“The reality is that the world to which the politicians are sending us is a world in which the Tour de France will no longer be able to exist,” said a protester identified as Alice. “In this world, we will be busy fighting to feed ourselves and to save our families. Under these conditions we will face mass wars and famines. We must act and enter into civil resistance today to save what remains to be saved.”

Some racers swerved and successfully avoided the protesters; others came to a complete stop.

But most riders were forced to wait while French police cleared the demonstrators.

The protest occurred during the 10th leg of the race, which marks the halfway point of the Tour de France. Danish racer Magnus Cort Nielsen finished at the head of the group after racing resumed.