Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration’s Effort to Allow Males to Compete in Women’s Sports

A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration’s recent rules giving gays and transgender people extended rights in schools and the workplace because Biden’s regulators broadly misinterpreted a Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. agreed with 20 state attorneys general that the regulations may infringe on states’ rights and could be seen as having been improperly drawn. Atchley blocked the implementation of the rules until a lawsuit addressing the changes could be resolved, the Associated Press reported.

“As demonstrated above, the harm alleged by Plaintiff States is already occurring — their sovereign power to enforce their own legal code is hampered by the issuance of Defendants’ guidance and they face substantial pressure to change their state laws as a result,” the Trump-appointed judge wrote.

The request to block the rules was filed by the attorneys general of the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“The directives regarding discrimination based on sexual orientation was issued by the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June,” the AP added, “following a landmark civil rights decision by U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 that, under a provision called Title VII, protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in the workplace.”

At issue is the claim by Biden’s regulators that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bostock decision requires new rights to be afforded to transgender and LGBTQ people. But that claim goes against the actual ruling which states that the decision is limited in scope meaning that the ruling can be applied outside the specific case, like the administration tried to do with the new rulings.

Civil Rights activist Candice Jackson posted several tweets outlining the main issue with the regulations as outlined by the Alliance Defending Freedom:

“that the guidance is based, in part, on a flawed interpretation of Bostock v. Clayton County, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about employment discrimination…” — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) July 16, 2022

“The Bostock decision only addressed sex discrimination under Title VII; the Supreme Court expressly declined to ‘prejudge’ how its holding would apply to ‘other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination’ such as Title IX.” — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) July 16, 2022

“Similarly, the Supreme Court explicitly refused to decide whether ‘sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes’ violate Title VII. Bostock does not require Defendants’ interpretations of Title VII & IX…Defendants fail to cabin themselves to Bostock’s holding.”

In essence, the state attorneys general contend that the Biden administration purposefully misinterpreted the high court’s Bostock decision as a back door way to nullify the laws recently enacted in multiple states that block transgender women from competing in sports with natural-born women and other laws that put limits on transgenderism.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston