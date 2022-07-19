Donald Trump Predicts Golf Mega-Merger, Tells Players to ‘Take the Money’ and Join LIV

Ex-President Donald Trump predicted an “inevitable” PGA-LIV merger and advised golfers to hurry up and “take the money” from LIV before it’s too late.

Trump blasted the PGA Tour as “disloyal” to the players.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote on a post at his social media outlet, Truth Social.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were,” he added.

The new Saudi-backed league burst on the scene recently, offering large amounts of guaranteed money to pros who would join up. In response, the PGA Tour fined, suspended, and then banned a long list of players who signed on with the LIV and threatened the same to any other player who followed.

In June, the ex-president slammed the PGA Tour for years of stingy payouts.

Trump has gone all-in on LIV, especially after the PGA Tour abruptly and with little cause canceled all its events at Trump golf courses. The cancellation prompted the Trump organization to sue the PGA Tour, later achieving a settlement.

Since then, LIV has contracted for two tournaments at Trump-owned courses. One will be held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, and the other at Trump National Doral Miami.

