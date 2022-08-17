WATCH: Fan Injured as Patriots and Panthers Brawl for 2nd Day in a Row

The Patriots and Panthers mixed it up in another brawl Wednesday, but this time a woman suffered a minor injury as the fight spilled over toward the fans.

Video of the incident shows the joint practice erupting in a massive brawl in Foxborough, where the players ended up near where the fans stood. And a woman reported having a helmet slam down on her foot, according to the New York Post.

The woman reportedly refused medical attention, but the Patriots offered her tickets to games this season to help ameliorate the incident.

Apparently, the fight started when the Patriots took exception to a Panthers player who was reportedly hovering over wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson after he suffered an injury.

This is the second day in a row that the teams began mixing it up.

Wednesday’s brawl began after Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey took exception to a hit from a Patriots defender.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston