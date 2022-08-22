Raiders Owner Mark Davis Plays Dumb Over Story that Jon Gruden Nixed Tom Brady Signing

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis is playing dumb over the story that in 2020, former coach Jon Gruden scotched a deal that would have brought Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders.

The story broke over the weekend when UFC chief Dana White revealed that he almost succeeded in getting Tom Brady and Gronk to sign with the Raiders when Brady decided to jump ship from the New England Patriots.

With Rob Gronkowski backing him up, White said that Raiders coach Jon Gruden blew the deal up and said he didn’t want Tom Brady on the team.

But Raiders Owner Mark Davis is now playing dumb over the whole story and saying he doesn’t know a thing about the failed Brady deal.

When asked about White’s story by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis claimed he had no recollection of the incident.

“I heard about [Dana White’s comments],” Davis said. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the basketball game [Saturday, when the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury].”

It hardly seems likely that Davis would have no knowledge of the signing possibility.

Of course, we all know that Brady went on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and brought home yet another Super Bowl ring in the process.

