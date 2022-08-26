Texas High School Football Player Hospitalized with Burns After Hazing Incident

A San Antonio high school football player has been hospitalized with burns after an alleged hazing incident gone wrong on Thursday.

A junior who had made the varsity team at Alamo Heights High School was rushed to the emergency room after suffering burns to the lower half of his body, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The district said the incident did not occur on school property but would not add any more details to protect the identities of both the perpetrators and the victim.

The paper added that the district quickly moved to suspend a large number of the team for engaging in hazing and ruled that they would have to sit out the next two games of the season.

However, the students who told the district they were being hazed also received a one-game suspension because officials determined they were willing participants in the act.

San Antonio’s KSAT noted that the school had been warned that undue hazing had been going on inside the school’s football program.

“Last week, the District received multiple messages through our anonymous tip line regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team,” the Alamo Heights School District told KSAT.

The school added that the perpetrators will each serve in-school suspensions and must undergo ten hours of community service.

The Alamo Heights Police Department is also investigating the incident but has had no comment.

