WaPo Op-Ed Claims Trans Athletes Will Help Girls Learn to Lose Gracefully

An op-ed in the Washington Post has argued that men in women’s sports could actually be a good thing for young girls by teaching them the art of losing gracefully.

According to Alyssa Rosenberg, the aim of school athletics is not to teach children the art of achieving excellence but rather to build character, and what better way to build character in a teenage girl than having her experience the frustration of losing that championship title to a biological male? Her argument largely hinges on the unicorn of “sports-crazed parents” who will theoretically use transgender athletes in women’s sports as an excuse in the event their daughter loses.

“Why fake an athletic résumé or sue the varsity coach when you can simply accuse a girl who bested your daughter of being secretly transgender?” Rosenberg ponders.

“According to Deseret News, two Utah families whose daughters finished second and third to another girl in an unspecified sport have done just that. Their actions, and the resulting state investigation, should give pause even to parents concerned about making sure cisgender girls have a chance to compete,” she continues. Chalking student athletics down to basic “physical activity and character-building,” Rosenberg claims that barring transgenders in women’s sports will ultimately teach “children to vilify and hurt their opponents.” Though Rosenberg admits that transgender athlete Lia Thomas dominated the competition in NCAA swimming, she agrees with Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s declaration that transgender athletes in women’s sports are merely a “very small number” of kids who “are looking to find a sense of connection and community.” Lia Thomas just took first place at the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in the 500 freestyle. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/UWvDQMYHRJ — Colin Wright 🎂 (@SwipeWright) March 17, 2022