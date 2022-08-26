WATCH: Mississippi High School Football Coach Bloodied During Wild Brawl

In a video now gone viral, Jim Nowell, the head football coach at a Mississippi high school, was caught in a bloody altercation at a game he was reportedly scouting.

Nowell, the coach of the Heidelberg high school football team, a Jasper County school situated about an hour east of Jackson, Mississippi, ended up with a bloody face before being escorted out of the stands by security.

The video of the incident shows Nowell screaming at someone who yells back “shut your damn mouth,” before Nowell goes after the man and the fight breaks out.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, what started the fight isn’t clear.

Another video shows Nowell egging on the coming fight by urging the other combatant to bring it on.

This happened right in front of us at the game. It’s a shame that you can’t go to a football game and enjoy it. This is Heidelbergs head coach! Posted by Kortney ShyAnne Hudson on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Facebook user Kortney ShyAnne Hudson, who uploaded the second video, wrote, “This happened right in front of us at the game. It’s a shame that you can’t go to a football game and enjoy it. This is Heidelberg’s head coach.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston