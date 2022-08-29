‘How Embarrassing’: Tennis Reporter Blasted After Lamenting ‘Anti-Vaxx’ Protests Outside US Open

One might guess that with the rash of triple and even quadruple-vaxxed world leaders contracting the coronavirus multiple times in recent months, the “Vax or Die” crowd would have taken it down a notch.

Well, if you did guess that, you would have guessed wrong.

The US Open became the latest scene of backlash as protesters gathered on Monday to demonstrate against the vaccine mandates in New York.

Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic, one of the healthiest human beings on the planet, has been denied access to the US Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens, despite the fact that the CDC recently updated its guidance saying that vaccinated and unvaccinated should be treated the same.

So, why was he denied entry to the tournament? Because the US Open and the State of New York said so, that’s why!

The protests against the mandates were noticed and bemoaned by Tennis Channel Editorial Producer David Kane, who, not only called the protests “embarrassing,” but also seemed to confuse the anti-mandate protest with anti-vaccine protests.

Multiple anti vaxx protesters outside the US Open, how embarrassing. — David Kane (@DKTNNS) August 29, 2022

For this, Kane found himself on the receiving end of much-justified backlash on Twitter.

Journalist who doesn’t know the difference between anti vax and anti mandate 🏻‍♀️ Embarrassing. — BoredDutton (@IzMogUgla) August 29, 2022

Anti-vaccine mandate. Get your facts right please, journalist! — Tennis Puneet 🐺 (@TennisPuneet) August 29, 2022

They dont seem to be antivax they seem to be anti mandate, many of them have family in other countries that are been denied entry to the states even though the CDC said vaccinated and unvaccinated are to be treated the same. The US open should be embarrassed sponsored by Moderna. — Anne Ryan Mazza (@AnneMazza17) August 29, 2022

They are anti-mandate protesters but your brain can't process common sense. https://t.co/j49DVJp1oi — Mohit Barhate (@BarhateMohit) August 29, 2022

Djokovic would have been the runaway favorite to win the US Open had he been allowed to participate. Instead, he’ll just have to settle with winning the battle of bodily autonomy against wannabe tyrants and their nonsense.