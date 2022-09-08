BMW PGA Championship Suspends Play Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

The BMW PGA Championship halted first-round play on Thursday as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II spread.

The decision to stop play at the Wentworth Club near London came with 30 players yet to compete in the first round. There will be no play at the tournament on Friday.

Officials had indicated earlier in the day that a stoppage in play could come into effect if they received word that the Queen had passed.

“In line with all major sporting events we have protocols in place, but we will be guided in all of this by Buckingham Palace, hence we will only share these protocols when it is appropriate to do so,” event officials noted.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews released a statement to mark the Queen’s passing.

We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members. We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II left her mark on several currently active golfers. Perhaps most notably, she named Rory McIlroy a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned over England for 70 years. She was 96 years old.