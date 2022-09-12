WATCH: Cowboys Fans Throw Trash at Dak Prescott as He Leaves the Field

Have Cowboys fans become the new Eagles fans? There’s a solid cast to be made that’s happening.

On Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys offense got off to essentially the worst start possible. Then, just when it was getting hard to imagine things getting worse, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hit his throwing hand on Bucs defender Shaq Barrett’s helmet and injured his hand seriously enough to have to leave the game.

However, as he ran through the tunnel, Cowboys fans began throwing trash at Dak Prescott.

It’s Week 1 and Cowboys fans booed and threw trash at Dak Prescott as he headed back to the locker room with an injury pic.twitter.com/h98iAOZoXc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2022

Some cowboys fan threw a drink at Dak, just disgusting, this is appalling I want every paper, blog and outlet in America, Asia and Europe to cover this atrocity, put that fan in jail! pic.twitter.com/FVEr2cOcyw — Ru (@IdiotPhillyFan) September 12, 2022

It turns out Prescott’s hand injury is rather serious and will require surgery. On Monday morning, it was learned that the Cowboys signal-caller would miss 6-8 weeks. So, I hope Cowboys fan feels good about booing and throwing trash at a legitimately injured player. Once upon a time, this was behavior automatically associated with Eagles fans.

Now, it appears Cowboys fan has entered the chat for the worst fan in the division. But, with Prescott being out 6-8 weeks, that might be the only division championship the Cowboys can win.