‘This Is So Bad!’: Bad Audio, Video Quality Plague Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Debut

Thursday Night Football
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon
Dylan Gwinn

Those who thought streaming quality and technology were at a high enough standard to take on the giant responsibility of showcasing the country’s most popular game in primetime may want to think again.

Thursday night’s debut broadcast on Amazon featuring the Chargers and Chiefs was streamed to millions with audio that was out of sync, buffering issues, and a glitchy macroblock appearance. Other than that, it was great!

By far, most of the complaints centered on announcers, the audio of announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit being ahead of the video and barely louder than the roar of the crowd.

The video quality took its fair share of criticism as well.

No worries, though. I’m sure the NFL will realize they made a mistake and return Thursday Night Football to regular broadcast television. But, of course, they’ll have to wait until their contract with Amazon runs out in 11 years before they do that.

.

