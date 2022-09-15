‘This Is So Bad!’: Bad Audio, Video Quality Plague Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Debut

Those who thought streaming quality and technology were at a high enough standard to take on the giant responsibility of showcasing the country’s most popular game in primetime may want to think again.

Thursday night’s debut broadcast on Amazon featuring the Chargers and Chiefs was streamed to millions with audio that was out of sync, buffering issues, and a glitchy macroblock appearance. Other than that, it was great!

By far, most of the complaints centered on announcers, the audio of announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit being ahead of the video and barely louder than the roar of the crowd.

Anyone else’s else audio out of sync on the Amazon broadcast?

Wondering if it’s me or…..🏻‍♀️ — Gina Miller 😷 (@TheGinaMiller) September 16, 2022

Audio leading the video on our #Amazon stream by about 4-5 seconds. #NFL @PrimeVideo — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) September 16, 2022

It’s a real shame the NFL went to Amazon Prime on the very first day streaming was invented https://t.co/fUDAbTu3lT — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) September 16, 2022

TNF on Amazon prime is trash so far, audio lagging, terrible commercials, bad flow with the broadcast – just 🗑 — Rusty Shackleford (@newtonium) September 16, 2022

The video quality took its fair share of criticism as well.

Chiefs vs Charges on Amazon Prime looking like pic.twitter.com/ul96x8YzNe — Gurth_Brookz (@gurth_brookz) September 16, 2022

Amazon Prime might wanna reconsider this Thursday Night Football thing. This is just making AWS look like crap. Horrible streaming quality and dropping audio on a very fast connection. — Jonathan Badeen (@badeen) September 16, 2022

it's just so macroblocky (this is the best looking of them, FWIW, KTTV) pic.twitter.com/CXcwqmZ5pt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 16, 2022

No worries, though. I’m sure the NFL will realize they made a mistake and return Thursday Night Football to regular broadcast television. But, of course, they’ll have to wait until their contract with Amazon runs out in 11 years before they do that.