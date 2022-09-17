VIDEO: Utah Governor Blasts Oregon Fans for Chanting ‘F*ck the Mormons’

Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) accused Oregon fans of “religious bigotry” after a large section of students began chanting “f*ck the Mormons” during Saturday’s BYU-Oregon game.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” Cox wrote on Twitter.

Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon. https://t.co/l8BdsSJWu2 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 18, 2022

BYU describes itself as “…founded, supported, and guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are commonly referred to as Mormons.

This is not the first time that opposing fans have targeted the faith forming the foundation for BYU. Last year, USC fans used a similar chant to taunt Mormons during BYU’s 35-31 defeat of the Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While USC offered an apology for their fans “offensive chant,” Oregon has yet to address the actions of their students, according to Deseret News.

Oregon won the game, 40-21.