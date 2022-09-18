WATCH: Wild Melee Between Bucs, Saints Leads to Ejections

A close game between the Bucs and the Saints led to heated tensions on the field, and those heated tensions led to one of the better fights you’re going to see in the NFL.

A failed attempt to connect with wide receiver Scotty Miller on a play where there definitely should have been a flag thrown led Tom Brady to start arguing with officials. Saints corner Marshon Lattimore, who had been in coverage, then started chirping at Brady. Bucs RB Leonard Fournette got between Brady and Lattimore, Mike Evans hit Lattimore, and away we went.

#GOBUCS vs #SAINTS BRAWL! Tom Brady getting animated with the Refs, turns around to exchange with New Orleans Lattimore, Fournette jumps in, Mike Evans runs over takes out Lattimore, all hell breaks loose! Evans & Lattimore ejected… wow lol pic.twitter.com/GkhoMBz7CK — 🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) September 18, 2022

MIKE EVANS WAS PISSED pic.twitter.com/htpmCLjsrk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 18, 2022

OH BOY SOMETHING IS HAPPENING IN SAINTS BUCS pic.twitter.com/LRhtFwCr1l — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 18, 2022

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game. The score was tied and the Saints seemed to have the momentum at the time of the brawl late in the third quarter. However, the Bucs came alive and scored 17 points unanswered. The Bucs currently lead 20-3 with 4:11 remaining.