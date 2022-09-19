LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau walked right into a rope during a live LIV Golf event in Chicago over the weekend.

DeChambeau’s troubles began after he hit a tee shot that went outside the ropes. On his way back from retrieving the ball, the golf star encountered an unexpected nemesis: The rope.

It’s not like the rope was hidden. It was literally directly in front of him. Though, instead of ducking under the rope, DeChambeau walked right into it and took some twine to the eye.

“Oh my God, what the f-ck,” DeChambeau exclaimed before falling to a knee.

DeChambeau then angrily snatched a towel being offered to him while shouting, “Sh*t!”

Larry Nelson: Won 3 majors and faced fierce combat in Vietnam Bryson DeChambeau: Won 1 major and faced this pic.twitter.com/oDA1G2g4CW — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) September 19, 2022

This is kind of a bad look, right? As a golfer of many years, DeChambeau is undoubtedly used to encountering the ropes that separate fans from the course. So, we’re either left to believe that DeChambeau didn’t see this very obvious, chin-to-eye-level rope. Or, he thought someone would raise the rope for him. Either explanation is bad.

But, how about that reaction? The dude got a little rope burn across his eyes and acted like he just took a hook from Tyson. You can’t be that big, hit drives as far as he does, and react like that.

Come on, man.