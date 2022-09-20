Nets’ Kyrie Irving Blasts Covid Vax Mandates: ‘Biggest Violations of Human Rights in History’

In a recent tweet, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving called coronavirus vaccine mandates “one of the biggest violations of human rights in history.”

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired.”

He concluded, saying, “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Irving, of course, has been a critic of vaccine mandates since the pandemic began and stuck by his principles even though he was forced to sit out 29 games last season because the City of New York had a rule — now canceled — that athletes could not enter a city arena unless they were vaxed.

Back in March, Irving encouraged the unvaxed to “stand together” and oppose the government-forced medical procedures.

Irving’s principles cost him millions in salary, but he is right to now question why he can play while unvaccinated just because of a simple rule change when so many other people are still being fired for refusing the vaccine.

New York Mayor Adams is still firing city employees for being unvaccinated.

